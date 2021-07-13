Northern Trust Corp Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of Weis Markets worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

WMK stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.09. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.44.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

