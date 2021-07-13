Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $12,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCUL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.