Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 223,644 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.59% of ADTRAN worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.75 million, a PE ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.