Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 79.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,987 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $12,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.53. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

