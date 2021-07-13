Northern Trust Corp Sells 101,604 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 492,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,211,000 after acquiring an additional 760,433 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 376,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,182 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 43,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $8,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

In other news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,096.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,676.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,130 shares of company stock worth $1,936,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $872.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.