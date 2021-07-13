Northern Trust Corp Sells 163,285 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,285 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.95% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $12,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $362,087.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,909,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,921,934.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,944. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

