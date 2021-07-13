Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Inogen were worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGN. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -324.64 and a beta of 0.93. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,862.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,928 shares of company stock worth $39,615,083 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INGN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.