Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $204.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $87.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

