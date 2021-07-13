NuCypher (NU) Price Hits $0.23

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $150.00 million and $6.24 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00053344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.00891088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005389 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,225,518,773 coins and its circulating supply is 656,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

