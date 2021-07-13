Nuggets Price Down 9.1% This Week (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $100.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00044149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00110633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00158040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,964.34 or 1.00100216 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.64 or 0.00958474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

