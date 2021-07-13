Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419,193 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $126,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $182.51 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.63 and a 12 month high of $182.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

