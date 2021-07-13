Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,553,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Medical Properties Trust worth $117,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

