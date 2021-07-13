Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $133.11 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,329,815 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of STAG Industrial worth $133,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $39.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

Several research firms have commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

