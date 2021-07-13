Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,854 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $121,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $253.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.31.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

