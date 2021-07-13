Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,095,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359,485 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.95% of VICI Properties worth $143,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 181.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

VICI opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

