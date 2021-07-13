Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE JEMD opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $8.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
