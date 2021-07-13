Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE JEMD opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $8.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.