Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NMCO stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
