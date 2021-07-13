Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE:JPS opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $10.05.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
