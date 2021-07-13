Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE NIM opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.