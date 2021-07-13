Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE NIM opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.