Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Stock Price Down 1%

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. 22,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 353,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuwellis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.09). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 213.34%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuwellis, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

