NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman Sells 10,000 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $928,200.00.
NYSE:NVEE traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $95.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,217. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $109.39.
NV5 Global Company Profile
Read More: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.