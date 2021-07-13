NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman Sells 10,000 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00.

NYSE NVEE opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.