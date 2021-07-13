NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman Sells 10,000 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00.
NYSE NVEE opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.
NV5 Global Company Profile
