OCA Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

OCA Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 14th. OCA Acquisition had issued 13,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of OCA Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OCAXU stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. OCA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

