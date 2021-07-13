OctoFi (OCTO) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and $137,108.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for $8.51 or 0.00025943 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.22 or 0.00887447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005358 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

