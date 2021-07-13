Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NYSE:OCUL) Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom Sells 10,000 Shares

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NYSE:OCUL) Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

