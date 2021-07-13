Oddz (ODDZ) Trading Down 13% This Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $608,780.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00044232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00110160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00157425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,059.08 or 0.99930287 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.37 or 0.00953288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002829 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

