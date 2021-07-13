OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 110.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,220 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,979,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,112,000 after purchasing an additional 89,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OFG opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.54.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

