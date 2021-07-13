Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $896.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,153 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after acquiring an additional 132,698 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $257.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $171.57 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

