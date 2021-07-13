Olivier Goudet Purchases 294,118 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NYSE:DNUT) Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NYSE:DNUT) Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,711,770.36.

Shares of DNUT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. 123,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,319. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

