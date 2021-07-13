Omni (OMNI) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $110.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.55 or 0.00010898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00403241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,237 coins and its circulating supply is 562,921 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

