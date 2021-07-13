Omni Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 35,005 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $2,000,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $5,000,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $2,000,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGACU traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,858. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

