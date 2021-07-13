Omni Partners LLP Invests $1.24 Million in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 125,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000.

Shares of BLTSU stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 3,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,199. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

