Omni Partners LLP Invests $795,000 in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,572,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,120,000.

GCACU remained flat at $$10.01 on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

