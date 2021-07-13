Omni Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 139,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $115,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $198,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEACU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,863. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

