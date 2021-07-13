Omni Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,340,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $3,954,000.

Shares of VII stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. 670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,303. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

