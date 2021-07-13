Omni Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 180,975 DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,248,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,995,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCAU traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,060. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

