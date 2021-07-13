ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $787,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,325,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,776,000 after purchasing an additional 359,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

