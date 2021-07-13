Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.69 on Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $607.76 million and $84.88 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00058824 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00037208 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00263512 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00037059 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,616,316 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.