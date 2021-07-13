Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) Major Shareholder Terren S. Peizer Sells 94,294 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 94,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $3,354,037.58. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OTRK stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,494. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

