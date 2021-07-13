Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) Director Pueo Keffer Purchases 59,347 Shares of Stock

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) Director Pueo Keffer purchased 59,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $1,002,964.30.

Pueo Keffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Pueo Keffer bought 67,700 shares of Opendoor Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $998,575.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Pueo Keffer bought 56,818 shares of Opendoor Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $986,928.66.

NYSE:OPEN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 461,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,013,161. Opendoor Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc operates a digital platform for residential real estate in the United States. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell a home online. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

