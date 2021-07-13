Oppenheimer Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $281.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $281.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.56.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $237.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.40. The company has a market cap of $463.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $241.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Visa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 181.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

