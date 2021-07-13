OptimizeRx Co. (NYSE:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NYSE:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $762,990.00.

Shares of OPRX traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.35. 98,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,813. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

