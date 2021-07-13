Orbit Chain Reaches One Day Volume of $14.91 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001961 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $301.46 million and $14.91 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.79 or 0.00875414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00092589 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

ORC is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 990,086,470 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

