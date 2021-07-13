ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ORIC) Director Sells $50,028.60 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ORIC) Director Richard H. Scheller sold 1,990 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $50,028.60.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

