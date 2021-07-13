Ormeus Cash (OMC) Price Down 13.6% This Week

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Ormeus Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $156,215.60 and approximately $995.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00403241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Coin Profile

Ormeus Cash (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 coins and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 coins. The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ormeus Cash is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron (OMC) is a digital blockchain-based asset that accrues interest through two mechanisms: minting and BTC dividends. It is the first step towards having an unbanked investment world where an independent digital currency asset yields returns in an alternate medium of exchange. OMC plans to be a major inflation and investment vehicle for the cryptocurrency community as well as various brick-and-mortar entities. Taking the first step towards an unbanked societyThe core principle of Omicron's investment platform is to allow investors to own a digital asset that adds value to itself- just like shares in a dividend-issuing company. Easily transferable for a quick turnover without the need of intermediary brokers, the OMC asset will be the choice dividend vehicle for investors around the globe. Biweekly dividends ensure that no matter the price of the asset, the asset owner always will receive a 0.00001% share of the dividend pool, per Omicron, every 2 weeks.How are BTC dividend-yields accrued and issued?BTC dividends will be funded every 2 weeks through trading on the volatile altcoin market as well as lending capital for margin-trading exchanges (stable interest). The loan interest guarantees a biweekly issuance of dividends, while the altcoin trading revenue is a major bonus, many times greater than loan yields. The trading yields aren't guaranteed biweekly as there may be an occurrence where there is a net loss during the timeframe. A minimum balance of 10,000 OMC in an address will be required to qualify for dividend yields. A BTC address must be associated with the OMC address, which will be done through the main website, and soon through the Omicron client itself. “

Ormeus Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

