Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNNGY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, June 4th. SEB Equities upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.