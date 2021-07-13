Ossiam Sells 3,007 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.83. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.