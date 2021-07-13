Ossiam Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Several research firms have commented on EIX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.