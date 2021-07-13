Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Outfront Media worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OUT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,583,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on OUT shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.