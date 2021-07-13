Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives $109.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Overstock.com stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,914. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.52.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,938 shares of company stock worth $1,206,724 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,824,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the first quarter worth $238,000. No Street GP LP bought a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter worth $15,571,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Overstock.com by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,401,000 after buying an additional 265,754 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

